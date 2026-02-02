403
Sudan Reopens Khartoum Airport for Domestic Flights
(MENAFN) Sudan on Sunday resumed domestic passenger flights to Khartoum International Airport for the first time since fighting erupted with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, with a Sudan Airways flight arriving from Port Sudan.
The flight, carrying civilian passengers, marked the end of nearly two years of suspension caused by clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF, according to reports.
Sudan Airways said the operation reflects its “national role” in supporting air transport, reconnecting cities, and easing travel difficulties faced by citizens since the conflict began. The agency described the flight as a “significant milestone” toward gradually reopening Khartoum airport and as a sign of a new phase of recovery and relative stability, with daily life slowly returning to the capital.
In October 2025, Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority had announced plans to reopen the airport, but it faced multiple drone attacks. The Sudanese army said it had intercepted drones launched by the RSF targeting the facility.
The closure of Khartoum International Airport, the country’s main aviation hub, had severely disrupted air travel nationwide due to its central location and capacity.
