Iraq Delays Presidential Vote Once Again
(MENAFN) Iraq’s legislature delayed a scheduled meeting on Sunday for the second time to choose the country’s president, as disputes persist between the country’s leading Kurdish political factions. A news agency reported the postponement, offering no additional explanation for the delay.
Just ahead of the planned sitting, Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq, stated that consensus had not been achieved regarding the presidency. He attributed the deadlock to ongoing differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over who should be nominated for the role.
An earlier attempt to convene parliament for the same purpose was also deferred last Tuesday, similarly due to unresolved tensions between the two Kurdish groups.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council underlined the need to respect constitutional deadlines to finalize the steps required to appoint both the president and the prime minister. The council also dismissed any outside involvement in the decision-making process.
According to Iraq’s power-sharing arrangement, the position of president is reserved for a Kurd, the prime minister must be a Shiite, and the speaker of parliament is a Sunni.
