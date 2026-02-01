UAE President, Dubai Ruler Attend Opening Of World Laureates Summit

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 2:41 PM



By: Hind Aldah



The UAE President awarded the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad Al Gergawi, a "Union Medal" for his contributions to strengthening the country's position on the world stage, on the opening day of the World Laureates Summit in Dubai on Sunday.

Al Gergawi, chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, received the award in the presence of the UAE leaders and world dignitaries.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the opening day of the World Laureates Summit, ahead of the World Governments Summit (WGS).

The UAE Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, were also in attendance.

On the sidelines of the World Government Summit, the World Laureates Summit (WLS) brought together Nobel laureates, acclaimed scientists, and researchers for an ultimate gathering held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

Held in collaboration with the World Laureates Association and the World Governments Summit, WLS will bring these highly esteemed scientists to promote basic science, advocate international cooperation, and support the next generation of scientists.

This year's WGS marks the largest participation by leaders, with over 45 heads of state, over 15 deputy heads of state, more than 500 ministers, and over 150 governments.

The summit will run over three days (February 3-5) and highlight five key themes: global governance and effective leadership; societal wellbeing and building capacities; economic prosperity and strategic investments; urban future and evolving demographics; and future realities and emerging frontiers.



