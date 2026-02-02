403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Pledges "Unwavering" Support for Beijing on Taiwan Issue
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu reaffirmed Moscow's steadfast backing of Beijing on the Taiwan question during discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.
Addressing Wang at a Beijing gathering, Shoygu observed that "China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait."
"I want to confirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue. We proceed from the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," he stated, per a Security Council announcement.
Shoygu further revealed that Russia is "closely monitoring the policy of accelerated militarization being conducted in Japan" and stands prepared to strengthen diplomatic coordination with Beijing, including cooperation within multilateral institutions.
"We are interested in shaping a just multipolar world order, countering neocolonial practices, and building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the entire Eurasian territory," he declared.
Shoygu assessed that global conditions across multiple regions continue deteriorating, with 2026 "has indeed begun very dynamically," as the international community witnesses fundamental transformations in the worldwide system.
"In this seemingly short period, just over two months, so many events have occurred that, in the past, they would have fit into a year, probably more," he remarked.
Wang Yi responded by crediting the success of Russian-Chinese governmental collaboration to robust, confidence-based partnerships.
"The high effectiveness of Russian-Chinese intergovernmental interaction is a consequence of deep, trusting relations, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and the search for a balance of interests," he emphasized.
The senior Chinese diplomat praised the impact of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China, which has substantially reinforced bilateral connections.
"The document fully retains its relevance and rightfully serves as a benchmark for equal and mutually respectful communication between the two countries," he affirmed.
Wang encouraged Shoygu to capitalize fully on the extensive opportunities for advancing bilateral relations throughout 2026.
"The Year of the Horse is approaching (celebrated according to the lunar calendar and falls on Feb. 17). May the coming year see China-Russia relations dynamically progress with the energy of the dragon and the horse, opening up new horizons," he expressed.
Wang added that the post-war international framework and core principles of diplomatic relations "have been subjected to serious shocks," insisting it remains unacceptable for the globe to regress to the "law of the jungle" under present circumstances.
He indicated China believes it essential, alongside Russia, to collaboratively establish a more equitable global governance structure.
"China and Russia, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear responsibility and obligations in terms of… promoting comprehensive and inclusive economic globalization and shaping a more just and rational system of global governance," he noted.
As Wang Yi elaborated, Beijing and Moscow must champion "a genuine multilateral approach, preserve the international system with the central role of the UN, and uphold just and orderly multipolarity."
Addressing Wang at a Beijing gathering, Shoygu observed that "China's ill-wishers continue to destabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait."
"I want to confirm our consistent and unwavering support for Beijing on the Taiwan issue. We proceed from the fact that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China," he stated, per a Security Council announcement.
Shoygu further revealed that Russia is "closely monitoring the policy of accelerated militarization being conducted in Japan" and stands prepared to strengthen diplomatic coordination with Beijing, including cooperation within multilateral institutions.
"We are interested in shaping a just multipolar world order, countering neocolonial practices, and building an architecture of equal and indivisible security across the entire Eurasian territory," he declared.
Shoygu assessed that global conditions across multiple regions continue deteriorating, with 2026 "has indeed begun very dynamically," as the international community witnesses fundamental transformations in the worldwide system.
"In this seemingly short period, just over two months, so many events have occurred that, in the past, they would have fit into a year, probably more," he remarked.
Wang Yi responded by crediting the success of Russian-Chinese governmental collaboration to robust, confidence-based partnerships.
"The high effectiveness of Russian-Chinese intergovernmental interaction is a consequence of deep, trusting relations, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and the search for a balance of interests," he emphasized.
The senior Chinese diplomat praised the impact of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China, which has substantially reinforced bilateral connections.
"The document fully retains its relevance and rightfully serves as a benchmark for equal and mutually respectful communication between the two countries," he affirmed.
Wang encouraged Shoygu to capitalize fully on the extensive opportunities for advancing bilateral relations throughout 2026.
"The Year of the Horse is approaching (celebrated according to the lunar calendar and falls on Feb. 17). May the coming year see China-Russia relations dynamically progress with the energy of the dragon and the horse, opening up new horizons," he expressed.
Wang added that the post-war international framework and core principles of diplomatic relations "have been subjected to serious shocks," insisting it remains unacceptable for the globe to regress to the "law of the jungle" under present circumstances.
He indicated China believes it essential, alongside Russia, to collaboratively establish a more equitable global governance structure.
"China and Russia, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear responsibility and obligations in terms of… promoting comprehensive and inclusive economic globalization and shaping a more just and rational system of global governance," he noted.
As Wang Yi elaborated, Beijing and Moscow must champion "a genuine multilateral approach, preserve the international system with the central role of the UN, and uphold just and orderly multipolarity."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment