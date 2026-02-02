Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over Forty Dead in Switzerland's Crans-Montana Fire

(MENAFN) The fatality count from a catastrophic New Year's Eve blaze at a nightclub in the Swiss mountain resort of Crans-Montana has escalated to 41, local officials confirmed Sunday.

An 18-year-old Swiss male who had been receiving treatment at a Zurich medical facility following the inferno succumbed to his injuries Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor's office verified, noting that additional information about the active investigation remains unavailable, a news portal reported.

The fire ignited at the Valais alpine destination, ranking it among Switzerland's most devastating disasters in modern times.

Beyond the deaths, no fewer than 115 individuals sustained critical injuries during the incident.

