Indonesia Permits AI Tool Grok to Resume Services
(MENAFN) Indonesia on Sunday lifted its ban on Grok, an AI tool integrated into a social media platform operated by US-based X, following assurances from the company regarding adherence to local regulations.
The decision came after X Corp pledged to improve compliance with Indonesia’s laws, according to reports citing the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs.
Last month, Indonesia had suspended Grok over concerns about sexualized content generated by the app, making it the first country to restrict access to the AI service.
The ministry said access would resume “on a conditional basis and under strict supervision.”
Senior ministry official Alexander Sabar explained, “The normalization of access to Grok services is being carried out conditionally after X Corporation submitted a written commitment containing concrete steps for service improvement and prevention of abuse. This commitment is the basis for evaluation, not the end of the supervision process.”
