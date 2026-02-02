403
Severe Winter Storm Disrupts US Travel, Power Supply
(MENAFN) Severe winter weather has disrupted transportation and energy systems across the United States, grounding more than 1,200 flights and leaving tens of thousands without electricity in multiple states, according to reports on Sunday.
The storm brought heavy snowfall to several areas, with parts of North Carolina recording double-digit accumulations both inland and along the coast.
The National Weather Service indicated that snowfall was expected to ease by midday Sunday as conditions gradually improved in the region. While the system is forecast to strengthen over the Atlantic, forecasters said its most severe effects are likely to remain offshore.
The winter conditions have also placed strain on power grids, particularly in the Carolinas. An electric and natural gas provider in North Carolina, Duke Energy, urged residents to reduce electricity use during peak morning hours on Monday to help prevent temporary outages.
Power disruptions persisted in parts of the South, where ice damage from an earlier storm had downed transmission lines. Nearly 178,000 homes and businesses across several states remained without power, according to outage monitoring data.
Air travel was also heavily affected nationwide, with Charlotte Douglas International Airport reporting the highest number of flight cancellations.
