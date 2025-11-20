403
Turkey vows to remain key player in global peace efforts
(MENAFN) Türkiye will continue to serve as a key mediator and advocate for peace on the international stage, the country’s communications director, Burhanettin Duran, said on Wednesday.
In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran emphasized Türkiye’s unique position and diplomatic versatility, writing: “Türkiye, with its geopolitical position and versatile diplomatic capacity, is today a key player in global peace. It is among the few countries that can establish real-time contact with the parties, build trust, and create a basis for a solution with its fair and balanced approach.”
His comments followed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting in Ankara with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Duran, the discussions covered bilateral relations as well as developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The leaders also focused on ongoing efforts, including the Istanbul Process, aimed at securing a ceasefire and establishing lasting peace.
Duran added that the talks “clearly demonstrate Türkiye's sincere will to resolve conflicts.”
