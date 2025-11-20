Azerbaijan Pushes For Green Transformation With New Waste And Energy Fund

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security has strengthened in recent years and is expected to grow further with the transition to green energy, said Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the parliament committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology, Trend reports.

Speaking at a plenary session on the draft state budget for 2026, Gurbanov underscored that accelerating the green energy transition constitutes a central pillar of the country's energy policy.

He noted that preparations are underway for large-scale wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea, while solar and wind parks are being commissioned. Additionally, liberated territories and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been designated as“green energy zones,” with the share of renewable energy in electricity generation projected to rise from 14 percent to 30 percent, and installed capacity expected to increase from 18 percent to 37 percent by 2030.

Citing World Bank estimates, he highlighted that investments in green energy can stimulate economic growth, generate thousands of jobs, diversify exports, and attract foreign capital. The official further emphasized that integrating such initiatives into the national budget could play a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainable development of the sector.

“In addition to expanding renewables, targeted support for waste-to-energy projects, energy efficiency, and recycling is essential. Establishing a 'Green Waste and Energy Fund,' financing energy conversion projects, and reporting results annually in the budget will make the energy transition faster, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial," Gurbanov noted.