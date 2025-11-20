Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Drones And Guided Aerial Bombs, Damaging Infrastructure
He stated that there were no casualties.
The Russians used one guided aerial bomb (preliminary), ️11 Geran-2 drones, three FPV drones, and ️10 drones of an unknown type.
Railway infrastructure was damaged in Barvinkove, Izium district.
In Yelyzavetivka, Lozova district, the power grid was damaged, and in Lozova, the railway infrastructure was ruined.
According to Syniehubov, the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 137 people during the day, with 30 people remaining. A total of 12,873 people have been registered since the point began operating.Read also: Russia's war against Ukraine pursues genocidal intent, experts claim
Previously, Ukrinform reported that 46 people, including two children, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of November 19.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment