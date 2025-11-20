Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Masdar, Tadweer Sign Deal To Convert Waste Into Sustainable Aviation Fuel


2025-11-20 03:06:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. UAE clean energy developer Masdar and Tadweer Group have signed a joint development agreement to advance Abu Dhabi's first commercial-scale project converting municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the companies said, Trend reports.

The planned facility will process about 500,000 tons of waste annually, using a hybrid production pathway that pairs green hydrogen, generated through renewable-powered electrolysis, with waste gasification to produce syngas and ultimately SAF.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the project would strengthen the UAE's position in sustainable aviation and support decarbonisation of a sector critical to the country's economy. Tadweer CEO Ali Al Dhaheri said the partnership was a“pivotal step” in converting waste into valuable energy resources and advancing the UAE's net-zero ambitions.

Once operational, the plant is expected to supply multiple markets and help position Abu Dhabi as a regional SAF hub. According to IATA, SAF can cut lifecycle emissions by up to 80% compared with conventional jet fuel.

The initiative supports the UAE's wider climate and hydrogen strategies and aligns with Tadweer's goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi's waste from landfills by 2030.

