Ukraine summons US envoy after suspension of important military aid
(MENAFN) Ukraine summoned US chargé d’affaires John Ginkel following reports that Washington has paused deliveries of crucial weapons, including Patriot missile interceptors, GMLRS rockets, Hellfire missiles, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed the “critical importance of continuing the deliveries of previously allocated defense packages,” warning that any delay would prolong the conflict.
While the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it had not received official notification of a suspension and is investigating the situation, several US media outlets reported the Pentagon halted shipments due to concerns about depleted munitions stockpiles. The White House confirmed some transfers were paused as part of an assessment prioritizing America’s own interests.
This move marks the second time under President Trump’s administration that aid shipments to Kiev have been curtailed. Ukraine’s frustration has grown amid waning US support, with President Zelensky’s recent request for additional Patriot systems at the NATO summit yielding no firm commitments. Trump cited the difficulty in obtaining these systems, emphasizing the US needs them for its own defense and for Israel.
