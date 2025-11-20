Drone Attack On Sloviansk: One Person Injured, 15 Houses Damaged
He stated that on the evening of November 19, at least 15 private houses and two cars were damaged as a result of an attack by Geran-2 UAVs.
As of this morning, one man is known to have been injured. He has been hospitalized.
Read also: Air defense forces intercept 106 out of 136 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Donetsk region in Sloviansk and Dmytro-Darivka.
Photos: facebook/Vadymlyakh
