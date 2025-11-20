Drone Attack On Sloviansk: One Person Injured, 15 Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, the Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

He stated that on the evening of November 19, at least 15 private houses and two cars were damaged as a result of an attack by Geran-2 UAVs.

As of this morning, one man is known to have been injured. He has been hospitalized.

Air defense forces intercept 106 out of 136 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Donetsk region in Sloviansk and Dmytro-Darivka.

Photos: facebook/Vadymlyakh