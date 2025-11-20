Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack On Sloviansk: One Person Injured, 15 Houses Damaged

2025-11-20 03:06:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, the Head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

He stated that on the evening of November 19, at least 15 private houses and two cars were damaged as a result of an attack by Geran-2 UAVs.

As of this morning, one man is known to have been injured. He has been hospitalized.



 Read also: Air defense forces intercept 106 out of 136 Russian drones



As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, Russian invaders wounded two residents of the Donetsk region in Sloviansk and Dmytro-Darivka.

Photos: facebook/Vadymlyakh

