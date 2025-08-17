Egyptian, Palestinian Prime Ministers Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip
Cairo: Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and his Palestinian counterpart Dr. Mohamed Mustafa, who is visiting Egypt, discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories in Cairo on Sunday.
In a statement, the Egyptian Prime Minister's Office emphasized that Dr. Madbouly reiterated Egypt's ongoing and intensive efforts across various international forums as well as within the framework of mediation in cooperation with the State of Qatar and the United States of America to secure a ceasefire, end the war, ensure the sustained flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and advance the goals of the Cairo conference for early recovery and reconstruction.
Dr. Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, expressing the solidarity of both the Egyptian leadership and people with the Palestinian people during this critical time.
He firmly rejected any attempts or proposals to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, create a new reality that is impossible to live in, and liquidate the Palestinian cause.
For his part, the Palestinian Prime Minister underscored that the Arab-Islamic plan affirms that reconstruction efforts can proceed without displacing the Palestinian population.
