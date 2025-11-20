Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan Explore Initiatives To Boost Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed steps to raise bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The issue was highlighted during a meeting on the sidelines of the CAREC Business Forum in Bishkek between Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

During the discussions, the ministers assessed the current state of Kyrgyz–Uzbek trade and economic cooperation and explored measures to further expand bilateral engagement. They also exchanged perspectives on preparations for forthcoming joint events aimed at enhancing business contacts and strengthening investment partnerships.

The parties further reviewed promising collaborative projects in the sectors of industry, transport and logistics, agriculture, and energy, highlighting their potential to advance bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, on October 15, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov conducted a state visit to Uzbekistan and participated in the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders. During this visit, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Zhaparov discussed strategies to boost trade and accelerate the implementation of key cooperation projects in industry, transport, energy, and infrastructure.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan increased by 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $5.5 billion. Trade between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan accounted for nearly $700 million over the same period.