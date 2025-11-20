Air Defense Forces Intercept 106 Out Of 136 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Forces reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Wednesday, November 19, the enemy launched 136 strike UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other types of drones, from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiike (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 80 of these were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units, UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data indicate that as of 08:30 on Thursday, November 20, air defense had shot down or suppressed 106 UAVs over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Impacts of 29 strike drones were recorded at 16 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at three other locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in its war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 20, 2025, amount to approximately 1,162,120 personnel, including 890 over the past day.