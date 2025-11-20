Ministries Honour Winners Of First 'Distinguished Young Researcher Award'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, held an official ceremony yesterday to honour winners of the first edition of the“Distinguished Young Researcher Award.”

The inaugural round focused on a key social issue:“Delayed Marriage and Its Impact on Youth in Qatari Society.” The award is one of the strategic initiatives jointly developed by both ministries to empower young people and support the objectives of Qatar's National Youth Policy.

During the event, the top three winners, along with jury members and evaluators, were honoured for their scholarly contributions and their efforts in elevating research standards within the award.

The results revealed the outstanding performance of three young female researchers: First Place: Shamma Khalid Hamad Abu Sattouh Al-Hajri – Awarded QR100,000, including printing and publication of her research. Second Place: Deema Ali Faraj Mutib Al-Kubaisi – Awarded QR75,000. Third Place: Dalma Ali Hijab Mohammed Al-Hajri – Awarded QR 50,000.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani affirmed that the award represents a strategic investment in youth awareness and national development. He emphasised that the initiative aims to cultivate a culture of scientific research, enabling young people to examine societal challenges with responsibility and depth.“This award is not merely a research competition-it is a national platform that shapes youth awareness and directs their energy toward addressing urgent social issues. We are proud that the first edition focused on delayed marriage, a matter that directly affects families and society,” he said.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth H E Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jamal stated that the award is one of the outcomes of the National Youth Policy implementation plan, noting that scientific research is a key pillar in shaping a well-informed generation capable of analyzing social challenges and proposing meaningful solutions.