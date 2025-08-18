Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Energy Drinks Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033

2025-08-18 05:30:09
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's energy drinks market is a growing but maturing category driven by a young, urban population, expanding modern retail, and fast-paced lifestyles. IMARC estimates the market reached USD 240.0 million in 2024 and forecasts it will grow to USD 400.0 million by 2033 (CAGR 5.2% for 2025–2033). Companies are responding to shifting consumer preferences (lower sugar, functional ingredients), tighter labelling rules and rising e-commerce penetration - all of which are reshaping product portfolios and go-to-market plans.

Key highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 240.0 million .
  • Forecast (2033): USD 400.0 million .
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.2%
  • Leading brand presence: strong recognition and market share for international names (Red Bull, Monster, Sting) alongside local player.

Market trends & drivers

  • Youthful, urban demographics & lifestyle demand. Young consumers and rising urban white-collar/shift-worker segments value convenience and quick energy boosts - core demand drivers for energy drinks.
  • Modern retail & convenience channel expansion. Growth of supermarkets, convenience stores and online grocery platforms increases availability and impulse purchases.
  • Health-driven reformulation. Rising health awareness is pushing brands toward low-sugar, vitamin-fortified and“natural” ingredient variants; reformulation is both a product and marketing trend.
  • Regulation & labelling pressure. Vietnam has tightened nutrition-labelling rules and is introducing sugar-related levies - prompting reformulation, clearer on-pack information and changes in advertising. These policy moves materially affect product design and cost structures.
  • Brand & marketing investments. Global and regional players continue heavy sponsorship and brand activity (sports, music, influencer marketing) to maintain youth mindshare. Recent agency moves and brand campaigns reflect ongoing investment.

Market segmentation

Type Insights:

  • Alcoholic
  • Non-Alcoholic

End User Insights:

  • Kids
  • Adults
  • Teenagers

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News

  • Nutrition labelling enforcement: Vietnam began rolling out stricter national nutrition-labelling rules, giving firms a transition period to update packaging and claims - an important compliance and reformulation catalyst for beverage makers.
  • Sugary-drinks levy (impact on formulation & pricing): On June 14, 2025 , Vietnam's National Assembly approved an increase in special consumption taxes on alcoholic drinks and a new levy on sugary drinks (starting at 8% in 2027 for >5 g/100 ml sugar, rising to 10% in 2028). While energy drinks aren't alcoholic, the sugar levy and general regulatory climate increase pressure on high-sugar beverages and incentivize low-sugar product lines. Brands will likely accelerate low-sugar launches and consider pricing strategies to absorb tax impacts.
  • Brand & marketing moves: Red Bull's Vietnam business (managed locally by TCP Vietnam/TCP Group) remains a category leader and continues to invest in brand activity; agencies and local operations have seen shifts as brands sharpen local strategies. Local and regional brand competition.

