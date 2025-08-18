Vietnam Energy Drinks Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-energy-drinks-market/requestsample
Key highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 240.0 million .
Forecast (2033): USD 400.0 million .
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.2%
Leading brand presence: strong recognition and market share for international names (Red Bull, Monster, Sting) alongside local player.
Market trends & drivers
-
Youthful, urban demographics & lifestyle demand. Young consumers and rising urban white-collar/shift-worker segments value convenience and quick energy boosts - core demand drivers for energy drinks.
Modern retail & convenience channel expansion. Growth of supermarkets, convenience stores and online grocery platforms increases availability and impulse purchases.
Health-driven reformulation. Rising health awareness is pushing brands toward low-sugar, vitamin-fortified and“natural” ingredient variants; reformulation is both a product and marketing trend.
Regulation & labelling pressure. Vietnam has tightened nutrition-labelling rules and is introducing sugar-related levies - prompting reformulation, clearer on-pack information and changes in advertising. These policy moves materially affect product design and cost structures.
Brand & marketing investments. Global and regional players continue heavy sponsorship and brand activity (sports, music, influencer marketing) to maintain youth mindshare. Recent agency moves and brand campaigns reflect ongoing investment.
Market segmentation
Type Insights:
-
Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic
End User Insights:
-
Kids
Adults
Teenagers
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News
-
Nutrition labelling enforcement: Vietnam began rolling out stricter national nutrition-labelling rules, giving firms a transition period to update packaging and claims - an important compliance and reformulation catalyst for beverage makers.
Sugary-drinks levy (impact on formulation & pricing): On June 14, 2025 , Vietnam's National Assembly approved an increase in special consumption taxes on alcoholic drinks and a new levy on sugary drinks (starting at 8% in 2027 for >5 g/100 ml sugar, rising to 10% in 2028). While energy drinks aren't alcoholic, the sugar levy and general regulatory climate increase pressure on high-sugar beverages and incentivize low-sugar product lines. Brands will likely accelerate low-sugar launches and consider pricing strategies to absorb tax impacts.
Brand & marketing moves: Red Bull's Vietnam business (managed locally by TCP Vietnam/TCP Group) remains a category leader and continues to invest in brand activity; agencies and local operations have seen shifts as brands sharpen local strategies. Local and regional brand competition.
Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19473&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment