Interactive Service For Choosing A Jurisdiction For Crypto Businesses And Startups From Gofaizen & Sherle

Fintech law company Gofaizen & Sherle has announced the launch of the Crypto License Navigator, an interactive tool designed to help crypto businesses assess and compare licensing options across jurisdictions ahead of the full implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in the EU in 2026. As MiCAR introduces stricter licensing requirements and heightened regulatory oversight, selecting the right jurisdiction has become a critical strategic consideration for crypto companies and startups.

Whether a small crypto exchange or a large trading platform (MTF), the License Navigator enables businesses to make informed decisions when selecting a crypto jurisdiction and supports sustainable growth in a dynamic regulatory environment.

The service considers factors such as minimum capital requirements, corporate tax rate in the selected jurisdiction, license acquisition times, access to banking services, and the jurisdiction's reputation, providing a comprehensive analysis to support informed decisions.

Key factors to consider when choosing a jurisdiction

Based on Gofaizen & Sherle's experience, the choice of jurisdiction for a crypto license should consider a wide range of factors to ensure business compliance and operational efficiency. The main factors to consider are:



Global recognition – the jurisdiction's recognition among banks and fintech partners, which simplifies the launch and establishment of partnerships.

Reputation – trust from customers, investors, and regulators, which affects the attraction of capital and partners.

Scope of operations – the list of crypto services permitted by a single license.

Legislation sustainability – possible risk of sudden regulatory changes.

Operating costs – regular expenses for office space, personnel, compliance, and license renewal.

Tax regime – corporate tax rate and government incentives for crypto businesses.

Initial budget – costs of registration, licensing, and launching operations.

Launch time – time required to obtain a license and start operations. Local presence – requirement to have a regional director or compliance officer.

License Navigator combines these key regulatory and tax parameters into an interactive dashboard with real-time analytics, allowing you to select a jurisdiction and model a crypto licensing strategy tailored to their own goals.

Popular crypto jurisdictions in 2026 according to Gofaizen & Sherle

El Salvador

Offers zero corporate income tax for digital asset activities and crypto-friendly banks with SWIFT connection. In 2026, major exchanges are expected to continue expanding their operations thanks to DASP regulation, which covers a broad spectrum of crypto activities under one license - from operating a Multilateral Trading Facility with derivatives contracts to the ability to issue security tokens.

Canada

A regulatory leader with transparent and recognizable MSB legislation for the majority of licensed exchanges. In 2026, it will maintain its status as a key North American jurisdiction thanks to low barriers to entry and strong institutional credibility.

Montana (USA)

The state has become a hub for blockchain innovation without needing to comply with burdensome state-level crypto regulations. This enables global operations, maintains legitimacy, and avoids substantial setup costs.

Switzerland

A fintech hub with flexible FINMA regulation for SROs. AML compliance and membership in a self-regulatory organization are mandatory. In 2026, it will continue to be a leading jurisdiction that covers operations with both fiat and crypto under one license.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Offers fast licensing outside of MiCA in as little as 3 months, low taxes, and minimal costs. Suitable for projects seeking to avoid strict EU requirements.

About Gofaizen & Sherle

Gofaizen & Sherle is a leader in fintech law, specializing in crypto and blockchain projects. The company has assisted clients in obtaining more than 800 crypto licenses in 50+ jurisdictions. We operate within the MICAR framework and in full compliance with FATF requirements, with a deep understanding of current AML/CTF policies and regulations. We provide comprehensive support to crypto companies, encompassing crypto licensing, accounting, HR, and reporting, and accompany clients at every stage - from project planning to hiring staff and opening an office.

The company has a strong presence in the EU with headquarters in Tallinn, Estonia, as well as offices in Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, and other countries. In 2024, Gofaizen & Sherle opened an office in El Salvador. In 2025, we further strengthened our presence in the US, Canada, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, and other markets.

Over the past 12 months, Fintech Lawyers Gofaizen & Sherle has completed over 450 projects and helped clients hire 200+ professionals worldwide, including top managers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The regulatory environment is subject to change. We recommend consulting our qualified professionals for personalized legal advice.