US Ukraine ambassador Keith Kellogg to step down in January
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, plans to resign in January, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing sources. His departure comes amid reports that the Trump administration presented a peace plan to Kyiv requiring territorial concessions to Russia.
Sources told Reuters that Kellogg chose the date based on legislation limiting temporary special envoys without Senate confirmation to a maximum tenure of 360 days. It remains unclear who will succeed him.
Kellogg has been described as “a sympathetic ear” in Kyiv, leaning toward a pro-Ukraine stance.
He previously emphasized that the West must ensure Ukraine operates “from strength” rather than weakness, and opposed any territorial concessions to Russia.
During his tenure, Kellogg reportedly clashed with fellow envoy Steve Witkoff, who has conducted multiple talks with Russian officials and is viewed as less aligned with Kyiv’s position. Although Kellogg maintained a generally steady relationship with Trump, he did not attend the administration’s October meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—a notable absence some observers linked to internal disagreements.
The news of Kellogg’s potential resignation comes as reports indicate that Witkoff delivered a US-drafted peace plan to Kyiv. According to the Daily Telegraph, the proposal would require Ukraine to give up parts of newly annexed Russian regions in Donbass still under Ukrainian control, reduce its armed forces, and surrender certain key weapon categories, while allowing Kyiv to negotiate security guarantees with the US and European partners. Zelenskyy, who has consistently rejected territorial concessions, is reportedly dissatisfied with the plan.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated there was “nothing new” in the proposal beyond prior discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska in August.
