Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mastercard Highlights Rising Cybersecurity Risks For Azerbaijan's Banking Sector

2025-11-20 03:06:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20.​ Azerbaijan faces significant cybersecurity threats in line with global trends, with the financial, public, and technology sectors being the most targeted, Mastercard Vice President, Resat Kokcen said at the 9th International Banking Forum (IBF 2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, 12 out of every 100 cyberattacks targeting the country are specifically directed at financial institutions. Kokcen emphasized that the primary objectives of these attacks are to disrupt business continuity, gain access to critical data, and exploit it for financial gain.

He further noted that Mastercard's specialized cybersecurity advisory teams have undertaken a range of projects in collaboration with Azerbaijani banks, and announced that the company's newly launched Mastercard Threat Intelligence” product is now available to banks in Azerbaijan. The product monitors payment cards circulated on the Dark Web and Deep Web, analyzes their activity within the Mastercard ecosystem, and seeks to provide banks with advance alerts regarding potential fraud risks.

Trend News Agency

