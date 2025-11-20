403
Russia is open to restart Ukraine negotiations after Turkey’s appeal
(MENAFN) Russia indicated on Wednesday that it is prepared to resume negotiations on Ukraine, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed push to revive the Istanbul talks.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow remains committed to dialogue and rejected claims that it bears responsibility for the prolonged pause in negotiations. “Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations,” he said, while asserting that the delay stems from the reluctance of the “Kyiv regime.”
Earlier, Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated “with a comprehensive framework that can address acute problems.” He highlighted that Ankara hosted three rounds of Russia-Ukraine negotiations this year, during which “progress was made” and the parties were able to directly address ceasefire and peace issues.
The Turkish president described the meetings as an important diplomatic milestone and reaffirmed Ankara’s readiness to consider any proposals from Moscow aimed at achieving a ceasefire and laying the foundation for a just and lasting peace.
