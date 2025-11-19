State Investment Spending In Azerbaijan Lags Behind Budget Performance - Chairman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)State investment expenditures are set to finance a total of 194 projects, with a combined budget of 17.7 billion manat ($10.4 billion), Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, said during today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a discussion on the draft law“On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” Gulmammadov emphasized that the funding is intended for five new projects and 189 ongoing or transitional projects.

“For 100 projects valued at 2 billion manat ($1.18 billion), 661.5 million manat ($389 million) are planned to be completed in 2026,” he added.

Gulmammadov added that a portion of next year's state-funded investment expenditures, amounting to 850 million manat ($499.9 million), will be financed through credits provided by international creditor institutions.

“The execution level of these expenditures over the first nine months of the year was only 13 percent, significantly lagging behind overall budget performance. We believe there is a need to strengthen implementation discipline among relevant organizations,” he noted.

To clarify, state-funded investment expenditures, referred to as public investment or public capital expenditure (CapEx), are the financial resources allocated by the government for the development of fixed, long-term assets with a productive lifespan stretching into the future. This differs from current expenditures, such as wages or transfer payments, which do not generate enduring assets.