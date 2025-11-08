Barrierless, Ticketless Parking In Dubai And Abu Dhabi: See List Of Locations

The UAE is moving toward a smarter, more seamless parking experience with the rollout of barrierless and ticketless parking systems across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The initiative, which uses advanced technologies such as automatic license plate recognition, AI-powered traffic management, and automated payment systems, aims to reduce congestion, streamline vehicle movement, and improve convenience for motorists.

By removing the need to stop at traditional barriers, these systems not only save time for drivers but also help optimise traffic flow in busy commercial and urban areas.

Here's how the rollout is taking shape across the following locations:

Dubai

Mall of the Emirates

The Mall of the Emirates began implementing its barrierless parking system on February 3. Motorists visiting the mall when it was activated received notifications about the new system, which was first introduced at Deira City Centre in January. The developer, Majid Al Futtaim, partnered with Parkin PJSC under a five-year contract to provide a seamless entry and exit experience, eliminating the need for traditional barriers.

BurJuman Mall

In May, the ticketless paid parking system at BurJuman Mall became operational, joining other major shopping destinations in Dubai that have adopted the advanced parking solution.

Alongside the technology upgrade, parking regulations were updated, including free hours and revised fine structures, making the system more user-friendly.

Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market

A similar system is being introduced at the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market, where DP World and Parkin will manage approximately 2,500 spaces for light vehicles and 500 for trucks. The automated system will use licence plate recognition and real-time data to reduce congestion and facilitate smoother movements for traders and supply chain operators.

Seamless parking across key areas

In April, Parkonic added 18 new locations for seamless parking in Dubai, bringing the total to 24. New additions include Union Coop Nad Al Hamar, Heera Beach, Park Islands, Union Coop Al Twar, Union Coop Silicon Oasis, Union Coop Al Qouz, Union Coop Al Barsha, Cedre Villas Community Centre, Burj Vista, Al Qasba, Union Coop Mankhool, Lulu Al Qusais, Marina Walk, West Palm Beach, The Beach JBR, Opus Tower, Azure Residence, and Union Coop Umm Suqeim. Other locations include Dubai Harbour on-street parking, Museum of the Future, Global Village (premium), Sofitel Downtown, The Crescent, and Central Park.

Parking at Golden Mile Galleria in Palm Jumeirah, The Town Mall in Jebel Ali and Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Sports City (surface and multi-storey parking), and The Palm Monorail is operated by Parkonic. Parking at these locations is cashless and ticketless, with Salik serving as the automatic payment option.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is also embracing the technology with Q Mobility unveiling its 'Zero Barrier AI Parking' system at Gitex Global 2025. The system combines smart cameras, automatic licence plate recognition, automated payment, and real-time traffic monitoring to provide a fully seamless parking experience.

In July, it was announced that more malls in Abu Dhabi will soon offer ticketless paid parking through a partnership between Salik and Parkonic. Parking charges are automatically deducted from motorists' Salik accounts, with options to pay via the Parkonic app, website, or mall kiosks.

The Nation Towers in Abu Dhabi have also adopted the system on June 20, becoming the fourth location in the capital and sixth overall in the UAE to implement barrierless parking.