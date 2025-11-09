Revanth Reddy's Remarks On Muslims Show Cong Has Nothing To Do With Hindutva, Says Nishikant Dubey (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Bhagalpur (Bihar), Nov 9 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday reacted to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent statement on Congress and Muslims, saying the CM has understood that the party has "nothing to do with Hindutva" and "only cares about Muslims".

Addressing a corner meeting in Hyderabad's Shaikpet division earlier this week, Reddy had said, "It is only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims, and Muslims mean Congress. In our government, Hindus and Muslims are all equal. We don't discriminate," he said.

Nishikant Dubey, reacting to Reddy's statement, told IANS, "Revanth is a very good friend of ours. He has worked with us. Revanth's pain has come out, and he has understood it. Congress has nothing to do with Hindutva and only cares about Muslims. He has spoken the truth."

Revanth Reddy had also stated that he won the Kodangal Assembly seat three times with the support of minorities, and claimed that minorities faced no problems during the 20 months of Congress rule in the state.

Reiterating that Congress is committed to the welfare of the Muslims, he alleged that BRS was cheating the Muslims. He reiterated that BRS would soon merge with the BJP.

After his statements, he came under attack from the opposition parties and Muslim groups for reportedly stating that Muslims owe their existence to the Congress party and claimed that his remarks were distorted.

The Chief Minister also stated that he has been a secular leader since he entered politics.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Muslim groups had condemned Revanth Reddy's remarks.

Terming the reported remark that "Congress hai toh Musalman hai, Congress nahi toh aap kuch nahi (Muslims exist because of Congress. You are nothing without Congress)" as insulting, Muslim groups had demanded an apology.