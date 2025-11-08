Stars Of Korean Boy Band BTS Film Series In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
Koreanische Popstars von BTS reisen für Serie durch die Schweiz
Original
Read more: Koreanische Popstars von BTS reisen für Serie durch die Sc
K-pop stars 30-year-old Jimin and 28-year-old Jungkook spent almost a week travelling in Switzerland, Switzerland Tourism announced on Friday. Switzerland Tourism supported the production company with the planning, for example with accommodation, filming locations and travel organisation.
According to the press release, Switzerland was chosen as the location due to“its diverse landscape and vibrant culture”. It is not clear where exactly the filming took place. Citing Korean media reports, 20 Minuten writes that the two stars travelled to Interlaken and Lake Lucerne, among other places.More More Fans of Netflix series disrupt peaceful Swiss village
This content was published on Aug 27, 2022 Fans of the South Korean TV series 'Crash Landing on You' are flocking to the Bernese village of Iseltwald. Not everyone is as delighted as they are.Read more: Fans of Netflix series disrupt peaceful Swiss vi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment