Stars Of Korean Boy Band BTS Film Series In Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Korean pop stars Jungkook and Jimin from the boy band BTS travelled through Switzerland to film the series Are You Sure?!. Six of the eight episodes of the second season were shot in this context. This content was published on November 8, 2025 - 13:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

K-pop stars 30-year-old Jimin and 28-year-old Jungkook spent almost a week travelling in Switzerland, Switzerland Tourism announced on Friday. Switzerland Tourism supported the production company with the planning, for example with accommodation, filming locations and travel organisation.

According to the press release, Switzerland was chosen as the location due to“its diverse landscape and vibrant culture”. It is not clear where exactly the filming took place. Citing Korean media reports, 20 Minuten writes that the two stars travelled to Interlaken and Lake Lucerne, among other places.

