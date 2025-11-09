403
Palestine hails Turkish arrest warrants against Israeli officials
(MENAFN) Palestine praised Türkiye’s decision to issue arrest warrants for 37 Israeli officials, describing it as a significant step toward justice and urging other nations to adopt similar measures, according to reports.
The warrants, issued by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, target high-ranking Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Army Chief Eyal Zamir, and Israeli Naval Forces Commander David Saar Salama.
“This courageous legal action represents a victory for the principle of justice and an embodiment of the will of free nations and leaders rejecting the policy of impunity that some countries have granted to Israel,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry emphasized that the decision “also reaffirms the universality of jurisdiction in confronting war crimes and crimes against humanity.” It added that the Turkish judiciary’s actions demonstrate “an advanced legal and moral stance and send a clear message that those who commit crimes against the Palestinian people will not escape accountability, regardless of their positions.”
In November 2024, the International Criminal Court had already issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip has resulted in nearly 69,000 deaths—mostly women and children—and left more than 170,000 others injured before the attacks ceased under a ceasefire deal implemented on October 10.
