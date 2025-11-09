403
Drone Attacks Target Russian Missions in Sweden
(MENAFN) An unidentified drone reportedly released a bag filled with red paint inside the grounds of the Russian trade mission in Stockholm, according to Moscow’s embassy in Sweden.
The embassy shared a photograph showing red paint splattered across the pavement within the compound.
It also noted that another similar event occurred early on Saturday, as mentioned in a statement published on Telegram.
The statement indicated that since May 2024, over 20 acts of vandalism involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have targeted both the embassy and the trade mission in Sweden’s capital.
In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova emphasized that Moscow had repeatedly urged Swedish officials to ensure adequate protection for Russian diplomatic facilities.
However, despite their promises to implement the necessary security steps, the drone incidents persist, she remarked.
“Such provocations pose a threat not only to the diplomatic mission, but also to the city's residents. Apparently, after Sweden joined NATO [in March 2024], it lost control over its internal and external security,” Zakharova stated.
Russian diplomatic establishments have faced ongoing instances of vandalism and intimidation since the intensification of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
Just last month, a woman was apprehended after allegedly threatening a police officer guarding the Russian Embassy in Berlin with a knife.
