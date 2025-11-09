403
Sudan’s Burhan visits civilians displaced by RSF seizure of El-Fasher
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited displaced civilians from El-Fasher on Saturday in Al-Dabba, Northern State, following their flight after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the city, according to reports.
Videos shared by the Council on its official Facebook page showed Burhan inspecting displacement shelters and meeting with civilians affected by the violence.
The state news agency SUNA reported that Burhan reviewed the services provided in the Al-Dabba shelters, emphasizing his government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified life for displaced persons. “The government places the issue of the displaced at the top of its priorities,” he said.
On October 26, the RSF seized El-Fasher, reportedly committing massacres of civilians, raising concerns about the potential entrenchment of Sudan’s geographical divisions.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the RSF, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, despite multiple attempts at regional and international mediation.
