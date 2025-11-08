403
Trump says international stabilization force set to go to Gaza
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced that an international stabilization mission for Gaza, coordinated by the United States, will be deployed in the near future, while highlighting recent progress in maintaining peace.
"It's going to be very soon. And Gaza is working out very well," Trump said during a summit at the White House on Thursday with the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.
Despite reports of ongoing ceasefire breaches by Israel, Trump maintained that “peace in Gaza” is advancing positively and that the truce remains in effect. He emphasized that the US is collaborating closely with regional partners and allies to ensure stability.
Referring to his announcement that Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords—agreements normalizing relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations—Trump expressed hope that other Central Asian countries would also participate to strengthen diplomatic progress.
When asked whether he would bring up the accords during his upcoming meeting with Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa at the White House on Monday, Trump avoided a direct response, saying instead: “I think he's doing a very good job. It's a tough neighborhood, and he's a tough guy, but I got along with him very well, and a lot of progress has been made with Syria."
Addressing questions about the recent easing of sanctions on Syria, Trump remarked: “That's a tough one, but a lot of progress has been made. You know, we took the sanctions off at the request of Türkiye, at the request of actually, Israel, at the request of a few different countries, and we took the sanctions off to give them a chance.”
According to reports, the UN Security Council voted Thursday to remove sanctions on Sharaa and Syria’s interior minister.
