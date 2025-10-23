Crowded is recognized for its innovative financial-management platform for nonprofits, and reinforces its commitment to donation transparency amid a recent industry scandal.

CB Insights today named Crowded, a Miami-based fintech platform for nonprofit financial management, to its eighth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

The list features early- and mid-stage startups driving the evolution of fintech. Using the CB Insights platform, the 100 winners were selected based on several factors, including deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, and hiring momentum.

Crowded's recognition comes during a challenging period for nonprofits, with federal funding cuts and a government shutdown making 2025 one of the most difficult years for the sector since COVID-19. Those pressures have increased demand for automation in nonprofit financial operations. In the past week, Crowded's commitment to transparency has come into sharp focus amid recent media reports.

Earlier this year, the company announced a Series A that brought Crowded's total funding to $13.5 million, further accelerating adoption of its platform. Hundreds of institutional clients now use Crowded to manage organization-wide finances, including a growing number of councils of Girl Scouts of the USA.

About CB Insights:

CB Insights is an AI-powered market intelligence platform (an“AI super analyst”) that delivers instant insights to help companies bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the next deals so they can stay ahead of the curve. Our AI agents translate millions of signals into the exact outputs teams need to move first – defensible, sourced, and board-ready. To learn more, users can visit .

About Crowded:

Crowded 's mission is to make finance efficient, compliant, and transparent for the two million nonprofits in the US. Crowded replaces fragmented banking, payment, and record-keeping systems with an integrated suite that streamlines payments,, spending, bookkeeping, and tax filing empowering nonprofit CFOs and their teams with real-time visibility, insights and control over funds. For more information about Crowded, users can visit .

Crowded Technologies Inc is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by TransPecos Banks, SSB; Member FDIC.

Tags: Finance