Russia seeks clarification on Trump’s nuclear testing remarks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Saturday that Moscow has not received any explanation from Washington regarding US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about resuming nuclear tests, according to reports.
“No, we haven’t yet received any explanation through diplomatic channels about what President Donald Trump meant when he announced the resumption of nuclear testing,” Lavrov told reporters in Moscow, as cited by Russian state media.
The statement came amid global concern over the potential impact on arms control agreements between the two nations. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is prepared to conduct nuclear tests if other countries proceed first. He made the declaration during a Russian Security Council meeting convened in response to media reports suggesting the US had conducted nuclear tests, despite the fact that Washington has not tested nuclear weapons since 1992.
Putin instructed security officials to verify the information and, if confirmed, prepare for Russia to resume nuclear testing. Russia’s last nuclear tests were conducted in 1990, during the Soviet era.
US Vice President JD Vance last month defended the necessity of maintaining and testing the American nuclear arsenal, calling it a critical element of national security. His remarks followed Trump’s announcement that he had ordered the Pentagon to “immediately” begin nuclear weapons tests “because of other countries' testing programs.”
The US and Russia are bound by the New START Treaty, which came into effect in February 2011.
The agreement limits each country to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads, caps launchers and nuclear-capable heavy bombers at 800, and establishes mutual inspection and notification procedures. The treaty was extended until February 2026, but in February 2023, Putin announced Russia’s suspension of participation, citing what he described as hostile Western policies.
Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence reports that North Korea is also ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test if leader Kim Jong-un decides to proceed.
