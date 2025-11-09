403
Egypt, Russia hold talks on Gaza truce, RSF atrocities in Sudan
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the situation in Sudan, according to reports. Both officials also opposed the establishment of “parallel entities” in Sudan.
During the call, Abdelatty reviewed “Egypt’s ongoing efforts to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire agreement and fully implement its provisions,” emphasizing the need to advance to the second phase, which focuses on political, developmental, and humanitarian aspects to maintain stability in the region.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar under US supervision, took effect on October 10, following a two-year conflict in Gaza. Israel has linked the start of the next phase of talks to the return of all hostages, while Hamas has said the process will take time due to the extensive destruction in Gaza.
Abdelatty also highlighted preparations for an international conference in Cairo to support Gaza’s reconstruction, underscoring the importance of mobilizing global aid. Egypt aims to implement a five-year, $53 billion reconstruction plan endorsed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while the UN estimates Gaza’s recovery will require $70 billion. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have reportedly killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.
Regarding Sudan, both ministers stressed the importance of preserving state institutions and rejecting parallel governing structures. Abdelatty called for coordinated regional and international efforts to secure a comprehensive humanitarian truce and establish safe corridors for aid delivery. He condemned serious violations committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, North Darfur, and expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis.
On October 26, the RSF seized control of El-Fasher, reportedly committing massacres of civilians, raising fears of Sudan’s geographical fragmentation. The RSF announced a humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries—the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—though details on its implementation remain unclear, and no immediate response came from the Quad or the Sudanese army.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and RSF, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, despite repeated regional and international mediation efforts.
