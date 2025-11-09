403
Zelenskyy reports massive Russian drone, missile attacks in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Saturday that Russia carried out an unprecedented attack involving over 450 drones and 45 missiles across multiple regions, resulting in casualties and extensive infrastructure damage, according to reports.
“A rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. At night, Russia struck the city — it hit a residential building. As of now, 11 people were injured ... Unfortunately, one person died,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
He added that another civilian was killed in the Kharkiv region, with additional victims reported in Kyiv and Poltava regions.
Zelenskyy noted that the attacks targeted residential neighborhoods, energy facilities, and other civilian infrastructure across Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions. Emergency teams are conducting rescue and recovery operations in the affected areas.
Local authorities in Dnipro reported that two people remain missing following a Russian drone strike on a residential building.
Russian officials have not immediately commented on the attacks, and independent verification of the incidents is challenging due to the ongoing conflict that began in February 2022.
