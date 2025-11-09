403
Russian strikes halt Ukraine’s thermal power generation
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s two largest energy companies reported on Saturday that overnight Russian missile and drone attacks caused a complete shutdown of the country’s thermal power production, according to reports.
In posts on Telegram and Facebook, DTEK and Centerenergo described extensive damage to their facilities, calling the destruction “unprecedented.”
Centerenergo confirmed that all of its thermal power plants ceased operations after simultaneous strikes on multiple sites. “We have stopped. Now there is zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we were restoring around the clock. Completely,” the company said.
DTEK reported that its thermal power plant suffered “serious damage” in the attacks, marking the 211th strike on its energy infrastructure since the conflict with Russia began. Repair efforts are underway to restore operations.
State-run media noted that major energy facilities in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions were also targeted, causing widespread power outages that persisted throughout the day.
