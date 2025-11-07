U.S., Iraqi Officials Convened On Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Nov 8 (NNN-NINA) – Officials from the United States and Iraq, met in Baghdad on bilateral security ties, reaffirming their commitment to forging a“new phase” of cooperation, according to a statement, yesterday.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, said in the statement that, the“new phase” of bilateral security cooperation“will continue to enable a federal Iraq, to ensure its own security, and deliver tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis.”

The upcoming phase will focus on enhancing long-term security and counter-terrorism cooperation, specifically bolstering the capabilities and readiness of the Iraqi federal security forces, including the Peshmerga forces (Kurdish forces), according to the statement.

Officials will continue consultations in the coming months, aiming to reinforce shared interests, including“preserving Iraq's sovereignty, defeating terrorism, promoting regional stability and strengthening economic ties between the two countries,” the statement added.– NNN-NINA