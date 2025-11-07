403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Foundation For Social Work Signs Mou With AOPD
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Thursday with the Arab Organization of Persons with Disabilities (AOPD) to enhance cooperation in exchanging expertise and implementing joint initiatives that support the rights and empowerment of persons with disabilities in the Arab world.
The MoU was signed by CEO of QFSW Rashid Mohammed Al Hamda Al Nuaimi and President of the AOPD Dr. Nawaf Kabbara on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which concluded in Doha today.
Al Nuaimi emphasized that this agreement represents a significant step in expanding Arab cooperation in the field of empowering persons with disabilities, added that it reflects QFSW's commitment to building effective partnerships with specialized regional organizations to unify efforts in promoting rights and achieving full inclusion in society.
Dr. Kabbara said that the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the AOPD, which comprises 16 Arab countries, and QFSW to advance training and development programs focused on disability rights rather than solely on care. He stressed the importance of working together at the national, regional, and international levels in this direction.
The CEO of the QFSW held separate meetings with HE Director of the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Al Obaidli, and with the Community Development Authority in Dubai.
During the two meetings, they discussed ways to enhance regional cooperation and exchange expertise among Gulf social work institutions. (QNA) QNA 0929 GMT 2025/11/06
The MoU was signed by CEO of QFSW Rashid Mohammed Al Hamda Al Nuaimi and President of the AOPD Dr. Nawaf Kabbara on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which concluded in Doha today.
Al Nuaimi emphasized that this agreement represents a significant step in expanding Arab cooperation in the field of empowering persons with disabilities, added that it reflects QFSW's commitment to building effective partnerships with specialized regional organizations to unify efforts in promoting rights and achieving full inclusion in society.
Dr. Kabbara said that the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the AOPD, which comprises 16 Arab countries, and QFSW to advance training and development programs focused on disability rights rather than solely on care. He stressed the importance of working together at the national, regional, and international levels in this direction.
The CEO of the QFSW held separate meetings with HE Director of the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Al Obaidli, and with the Community Development Authority in Dubai.
During the two meetings, they discussed ways to enhance regional cooperation and exchange expertise among Gulf social work institutions. (QNA) QNA 0929 GMT 2025/11/06
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment