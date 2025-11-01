403
Key points discussed in TRT World Forum in Turkey
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s strides in the defense sector, pursuit of strategic autonomy, and evolving influence in global affairs were key topics at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday.
The forum, held under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” gathered international leaders and experts to discuss shifting geopolitical landscapes.
A session titled “Building Strategic Autonomy: Türkiye and the Global Defence Paradigm” examined how Türkiye’s defense modernization aligns with changing global security dynamics. Panelists included Murat Yesiltas, director of foreign policy studies at SETA; former British ambassadors Peter Westmacott and Peter Millett; and former Italian ambassador Carlo Marsili.
Yesiltas highlighted that while the European Union has long aimed for greater strategic autonomy in defense, Russia’s war in Ukraine has reignited debates in Europe over managing security threats from Moscow. He noted that Türkiye seeks a practical partnership with Europe in defense cooperation and emphasized that strengthening its strategic capacity supports its foreign policy, counterterrorism objectives, and economic growth.
Westmacott described the current global period as increasingly unpredictable and dangerous, underlining the need for European and smaller nations to bolster defense capabilities. He praised Türkiye for raising the domestic share of its defense production from 20% to 80% and called on European allies to increase NATO support.
Millett commended Turkish companies for taking calculated risks and noted Ankara’s broader strategic vision, which integrates technology, defense, politics, and economics to serve national interests. He suggested that the United Kingdom could learn from Türkiye’s approach and stressed opportunities for cooperation in Libya, Gaza ceasefire efforts, and Syria’s reconstruction.
Marsili observed that Türkiye is redefining its role within NATO by balancing alliance commitments with a more independent foreign policy that prioritizes national interests, strengthening collective defense in the process. He added that Türkiye plays a crucial role in Black Sea security while simultaneously expanding partnerships with organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
