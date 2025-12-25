Chitradurga Accident: Truck Rams Bus On NH 48, Several Feared Dead

An accident claimed the lives of several people after a container truck rammed into a private bus near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48 in Chitradurga. The incident occurred when the fuel tanker allegedly lost control, jumped the divider, and collided with the bus.

Police Suspect Negligence

According to IGP Dr. BR Ravikante Gowda, the accident likely happened due to the negligence of the container truck. Gowda informed that one person with 15-20% burns has been rushed to the hospital for treatment and is currently at risk. "The accident happened at 2 am... A container crossed the divider and hit a moving bus... Three people are missing... Hopefully, they are alive... One person is at risk and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. He has 15-20% burns. This accident probably happened because of the negligence of the container truck." he told reporters.

Eyewitness Account

The driver of a school bus that was involved in a devastating accident in Chitradurga, where a tanker collided with multiple vehicles, setting them ablaze, has shared his eyewitness account of the incident. According to the driver, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Dandeli with a group of children on board, a tanker suddenly jumped onto the road and collided with the school bus, which was then hit by a sleeper bus. None of the children on the school bus were injured. "This tanker jumped on us from the other side, that tanker hit the bus, that sleeper bus hit us (school bus). We were going from Bengaluru to Dandeli... No children were injured on the bus. Then we heard people screaming. The other bus caught fire by that time. We helped some people, but we couldn't do anything after the blast...", Eyewitness to the accident, the driver of the school bus told reporters.

CM Announces Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed condolences to the victims of the tragic accident in Chitradurga and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. The CM assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and that necessary measures would be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future. He further directed officials to provide all required assistance to the affected families.

In the X post, he wrote, "Compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the horrific accident that occurred in Chitradurga, and Rs. 50,000 each to those who were injured. Having obtained information about the incident from the officials, I have directed them to stand by for assistance to the affected. An investigation will be conducted in this regard, the cause of the accident will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken." "I once again pray for the swift recovery of the injured and that the souls of the deceased attain peace," the Chief Minister added.

Investigation Details Emerge

Earlier, IGP Dr BR Ravikante Gowda said that the bus was headed to Gokarna from Bengaluru when the accident occurred. "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have died." IGP Gowda told reporters.

The accident left several people injured, with one person sustaining 20% burns and referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The police official stated that there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and conductor. A school bus carrying 48 students, which was travelling parallel to the private bus, also collided with the burnt bus, but none of the children were injured. The school bus driver, who witnessed the entire incident, is assisting the police with their investigation.

"A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on," IGP Dr Ravikante Gowda said earlier. The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station. (ANI)

