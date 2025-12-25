BJP Proud To Have Dismantled Article 370 Wall: PM Modi
Lucknow- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP was proud that its government got the opportunity to“tear down the wall of Article 370”.
Modi said this after inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on the 101st birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Modi said,“The BJP is proud that our government had the opportunity to tear down the wall of Article 370.”
He added that the legacy of good governance created by the BJP-led NDA government was now being taken to new heights at both the Centre and state levels.
“We must not forget how after Independence, a tendency developed to attribute every positive achievement to a single family,” he said.
