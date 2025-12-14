Whale.Io Launches $WHALE NFT Collection On Solana: New Pre-Market Phase Ahead Of TGE

Whale.io has officially launched the $WHALE NFT collection on Solana, introducing the next phase of the platform's native token rollout and bringing the community one step closer to the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

The $WHALE NFTs – presented as fully tradable digital cards – represent a new value layer within the Whale ecosystem. Each card holds a fixed amount of $WHALE tokens locked on-chain and backed 1:1, making them redeemable at any time for the underlying tokens. Minting is now live exclusively at mintwhale.io, where users can acquire these asset-backed cards and begin trading immediately on secondary marketplaces such as Magic Eden.

This format transforms $WHALE into a hybrid asset: a collectible card that behaves like a traditional NFT while carrying real, instantly verifiable token value. Cards can be freely transferred, sold, or held, with the assurance that the locked $WHALE can always be unlocked and returned to the Whale.io platform when needed.

Key Benefits of the $WHALE NFT Model



Liquidation and stronger community – $WHALE NFTs enable holders to convert tokens into tradable crypto assets, supporting liquidity and ongoing ecosystem activity.

Easier entry for new participants – Anyone can now join the Whale ecosystem by purchasing cards on Magic Eden, bypassing the traditional play-to-earn grind. Seamless top-ups – Players with low $WHALE balance can buy additional cards on secondary markets and redeem them instantly for playable tokens to continue enjoying games, battle passes, and rewards.

Because every card is transparently backed by real $WHALE, value remains anchored and fully verifiable on-chain at all times.

Utility Already Live

$WHALE continues to serve as the native currency across Whale Originals titles, including Crock Dentist and Blackjack. Holders use it for gameplay, Battlepass purchases, staking rewards, and exclusive in-platform features – a utility that is available today and will expand significantly after TGE.

Next Steps on the Roadmap

Upcoming features include a Staking mechanism (locking liquid $WHALE into cards) and a dedicated Token Swapping interface for one-click redemption. Whale.io has also reaffirmed its commitment to regular market buybacks followed by permanent token burns to support long-term token health.

Participation Now Open

The $WHALE NFT collection is available for minting exclusively at Detailed card tiers, pricing, and redemption instructions are displayed on the site. All on-chain activity remains fully transparent through established Treasury wallets.

Community members are invited to follow @Whalegames_en on X for real-time mint updates, secondary market insights, and announcements on future roadmap milestones.

About Whale.io

Whale.io is an online casino and sportsbook platform, recognized for its proprietary Whale Originals games and innovative reward systems. With $WHALE at its core, the platform combines provably fair gaming with community-owned economics and transparent tokenomics.

For complete details on the $WHALE NFT collection, users can visit mintwhale.io or whale.io.

Information on the future direction of Whale.io Casino and the Whale Token is available here: