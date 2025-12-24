XRP Price Prediction: Will Ripple Rally During The Christmas Market?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As Christmas gets closer, the crypto market remains quiet. Holiday trading usually brings lower volume, and this year is no different. That slowdown has kept pressure on most major assets, including Ripple 's XRP.

So far, XRP hasn't shown signs of a holiday bounce. Traders remain cautious, and sentiment looks fragile.

As of Dec. 23, XRP was down nearly 3% over the past 24 hours. Buyers haven't stepped in with confidence. Instead of a rebound, the price has stayed stuck in a tight range, showing hesitation rather than strength.

XRP Trades Sideways as Volumes Thin

At the time of writing, XRP was trading near $1.88, down about 2.7% on the day. The price did bounce from the $1.77–$1.80 support zone, but that move didn't gain traction. Each attempt to move higher has met selling pressure.

Trading activity remains light, which is typical during the holidays. With fewer participants in the market, XRP continues to drift sideways. Neither buyers nor sellers have taken control.

Technical Levels Shape the Outlook

From a technical view, $1.85 stands out as a key support level. As long as XRP stays above it, short-term stability remains intact. That could allow another push higher.

But the upside looks capped for now. The $1.97–$2.00 range has rejected price advances several times. It's a clear resistance zone. XRP would need a clean break above $2.00, backed by stronger volume, to change the tone.

Until that happens, analysts see the setup as neutral. There's no clear sign of a trend shift yet.

Downside Risks Still Matter

If XRP falls below $1.85 and stays there, sellers could take control. That would likely bring a retest of $1.80. A deeper drop could send the price toward the $1.75–$1.78 area.

This zone has held before, but repeated tests can weaken support. If the broader market turns more negative, XRP may struggle to defend these levels.

XRP Price Prediction: Consolidation Ahead

Based on current charts, XRP looks set for more consolidation. Analysts expect the price to move between $1.85 and $2.00 unless a clear catalyst appears.

A move above $2.00 would improve the bullish case. A break below $1.85 would favor sellers. For now, most traders seem willing to wait, watching for a clearer signal as the Christmas period continues.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.