New Lab For Monkey Fever (KFD) Testing And Detection, Says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that a new laboratory will soon be established in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district, to ease the growing pressure on the existing Shivamogga laboratory, which currently handles Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) testing, commonly known as Monkey Fever. The new facility is expected to enable faster detection of the disease, improve treatment efficiency, and significantly reduce mortality rates. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Health Department officials at Vikasa Soudha, Rao emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring that no deaths occur from Monkey Fever this season.

New Laboratory to Ease Testing Pressure

At present, only one laboratory operates in Shivamogga, and the increasing number of cases has placed considerable strain on its testing capacity. The forthcoming Sirsi laboratory will be fully equipped and operational soon, benefiting residents of the Sirsi and Siddapur regions. The facility is expected to enable rapid disease detection, reduce waiting times for test results, and help bring the mortality rate close to zero, the minister noted.

Free Treatment and Ambulance Services

All patients diagnosed with KFD will receive free ambulance services and comprehensive treatment. Adequate preparations, including medicines, medical equipment, and hospital readiness, have been put in place to ensure timely care and prevent fatalities. Referral hospitals identified for KFD treatment include KMC Manipal, SIMS Shivamogga, and KRIMS Karwar.

Monkey Fever Cases and Surveillance

Monkey Fever is more prevalent between October and June each year, with hotspots in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi districts. Regular screening and monitoring are being conducted to control the spread of the disease.

So far, a total of 1,163 people in Shivamogga, 124 in Chikkamagaluru, 368 in Uttara Kannada, and 12 in Udupi have been tested, with 13 confirmed positive cases. All infected patients have recovered following proper medical care.

Doctors in government hospitals have received special training in KFD management, and treatment arrangements have been made in taluk hospitals in Tirthahalli, Sagara, Siddapur, Honnavar, Koppa, and NR Pura. Patients who recover after early-stage treatment are continuously monitored by the Health Department for 21 days to ensure complete recovery.

Vaccine Development Underway

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is currently conducting clinical trials for a new Monkey Fever vaccine. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the vaccine may be available to the public within a year, providing a long-term preventive measure against the disease.