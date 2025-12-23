B2PRIME Partners With Your Bourse To Deliver Flexible Liquidity Access For Brokers

B2PRIME Group, a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, announces the expansion of its distribution network through a new connectivity integration with Your Bourse, a leading liquidity hub and execution technology platform.

The integration gives B2PRIME clients and prospective brokers an additional, highly reliable venue through which they can access B2PRIME's FX, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto CFD liquidity with ultra-low latency and institutional-grade stability.

Enhancing access to B2PRIME Liquidity

The integration enables brokers to connect to B2PRIME directly via the full Your Bourse routing and aggregation environment. It broadens the Group's reach across major institutional platforms and gives clients the freedom to choose the technical setup that best fits their execution needs, providing:



Lower latency access to B2PRIME price streams

Flexible routing options

Fast onboarding for brokers already using Your Bourse Smooth migration for brokers seeking an additional PoP venue

Stronger infrastructure for regulated brokers

For regulated brokers and high-volume firms, the new integration provides:



Additional redundancy in liquidity access

Seamless failover options between hubs

Consistent execution quality across regions A fast, cost-effective way to add B2PRIME liquidity without infrastructure changes

The partnership ensures that brokers operating on Your Bourse can improve execution quality and diversify their liquidity mix by adding a regulated PoP provider with a strong global footprint.

Supporting B2PRIME's Global Expansion

The integration forms part of B2PRIMEe's strategy to expand distribution across multiple major venues and remove onboarding friction for institutional brokers. With Your Bourse now added to its list of supported liquidity hubs, B2PRIME is positioned to provide broader access to its pricing, deeper market connectivity, and stronger resilience for clients operating worldwide.

About B2PRIME

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by CySEC, DFSA (Dubai), FSCA (South Africa), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles), the Group offers access to competitive multi-asset liquidity and institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.

About Your Bourse

Your Bourse is a trading technology provider powering modern brokerages - everything brokers need to connect to liquidity, run execution, manage risk, and stay profitable - all in one platform. Your Bourse offers Matching Engine with built-in risk management tools and recently launched Trade Server. All products are built for performance and reliability: ultra-low latency execution, collocation in all major Equinix data centers, 99.999% uptime SLA, FIX API for seamless integration, real-time monitoring, and reporting tools.

Tags: Finance