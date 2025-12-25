Spiritual, Supernatural Thriller 'Trikanda' Starring Mahendran, Shraddha Das To Release On January 23?

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) The makers of director Mani Thellagutie's eagerly awaited spiritual supernatural thriller 'Trikanda', featuring actors Mahendran and Shraddha Das in the lead, are seriously considering releasing the film on January 23 next year.

Talking exclusively to IANS, producer Srinivas said that the film had been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad over a period of around 60 to 70 days.

When asked when they intended to release the film, producer Srinivas replied, "We are considering releasing the film on January 23 next year. That is because devout believers of God are our target audience. Many of the believers are on a holy trip to Sabarimala to offer prayers. We wish to release this film at a time once everybody returns. So, at the moment, we are considering releasing the film on January 23. We haven't finalised anything as of now."

The film's trailer was recently released at the Prasad Lab in Chennai in the presence of mediapersons.

The trailer begins with some gripping sequences that show dark powers exuding their power. A voiceover says, "We wage a war for it to dawn. But the war waged by this demon of darkness is to prevent dawn from arriving forever."

We then see visuals of the devout cowering in fear as dark powers rule. We hear the pained voice of the good saying, "What we hoped shouldn't happen... What we thought musn't fall into the hands of that person... has now reached his hands. Now, the entire world is going to be destroyed. Is there no way to stop this impending destruction?"

We then see hero Mahendran being introduced with some impressive action sequences. Shraddha Das, the trailer discloses, plays a psychiatrist who handles several challenging cases. While the supernatural war continues between good and evil, Shraddha's character believes that a particular patient she is handling is suffering from bipolar disorder when he is actually shown to be under the influence of evil forces trailer gives the impression that the film will revolve around an intense battle between good and evil.

Apart from Shraddha Das and Master Mahendran, the film will feature actors Ajay, Sahithi Avancha, Nandha Durairaj and Amani in pivotal roles. It will also feature actors Sahithi Avancha Sai Dheena, Robo Shankar, Rowdy Rohini, ETV Prabhakar, Ambati Arjun, spyder snjay, Kalloori Vinoth in important roles.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team as well. Cinematography for the film is by Pavan Chenna. Music for the film has been scored by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Shajith Humayun. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Saimani, while the lyrics for the songs have been penned by Mutamil and Vivek. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Anji, Nandu, Venkat Diamond and Shanker while dances have been choreographed by Suchitra Chandrabose.

The film, which has been produced by Radhika Srinivas, is being presented by Rithvik Vetsha.