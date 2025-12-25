Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh's Rajbari Over Extortion Bid
Police discovered him in critical condition and rushed him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead at around 2 am. Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pangsha Model Police Station, said Amrit Mandal had reportedly been accused by local residents of extortion, after which the situation escalated into mob violence. Police added that Amrit Mandal was listed in their records as a local group leader known as“Samrat Bahini".
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment