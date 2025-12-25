Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh's Rajbari Over Extortion Bid

2025-12-25 09:00:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 29-year-old Hindu man Amrit Mandal alias was killed in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, police said, according to The Daily Star. The incident reportedly took place at 11 pm at Hosaindanga Old Market in Pangsha Upazila.

Police discovered him in critical condition and rushed him to the Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead at around 2 am. Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pangsha Model Police Station, said Amrit Mandal had reportedly been accused by local residents of extortion, after which the situation escalated into mob violence. Police added that Amrit Mandal was listed in their records as a local group leader known as“Samrat Bahini".

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

