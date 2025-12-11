How Smartphone-Based Live Tracking Is Raising Safety Across Transportation

Damoov, a leading smartphone-based telematics platform, announced a new service that streams real-time driver location and speed via its SDK and API. Using the driver's smartphone instead of vehicle hardware, the solution delivers low-latency data optimized for minimal battery and data usage, so product teams, insurers, fleets, and logistics providers can embed live tracking, speed compliance, and last-known position directly into their apps and platforms.

Built as an embedded component for mobility products, the stream integrates with existing stacks to power live trip sharing, dynamic dispatching, and speed-aware monitoring - without building complex data infrastructure. The capability adds immediate value wherever visibility and control are critical:



Fleets & logistics: instant oversight of moving assets, better coordination, accurate ETAs.

Speed-sensitive operations: continuous monitoring for limit compliance in regulated or safety-critical environments. Insurers & assistance providers: current or last known position for faster response to crashes and roadside incidents.

Why it matters

Reliable real-time telematics is hard to build in-house and often trades off battery life, data costs, and scalability. Industries such as logistics, fleet management, and insurance require continuous visibility, enforceable speed policies, and dependable last-known positions when incidents occur. Damoov's approach removes these barriers by pairing low-latency streaming with ready-to-use safety analytics - including detection of harsh braking, sharp acceleration, and risky patterns - delivered as services that teams can embed instead of developing from scratch.

Who benefits



Product teams & telematics providers: developer-ready infrastructure; no hardware rollout; direct access to real-time location, speed, and safety insights through SDK/API. Operational users: practical gains from accurate live tracking, proactive speed compliance, and rapid incident response.

Looking ahead

With real-time location and speed streaming, Damoov expands from data provider to enabler of mobility innovation, offering both the infrastructure to build faster and the insights to operate more safely and transparently as mobility services evolve.

About Damoov

Damoov is a smartphone-based telematics platform for developers, insurers, fleets, and mobility providers. Through SDKs and APIs, Damoov enables real-time location and speed monitoring, driver-safety analytics, and mobility insights - without costly hardware installations - helping teams accelerate innovation, reduce complexity, and deliver safer, more efficient transportation experiences worldwide.

