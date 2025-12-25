92,000 Govt Jobs Provided, Over 2 Lakh Jobs In Private Sector: Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is working with strong commitment to create new employment opportunities for youth in sectors such as tourism, solar energy, industry and others.

He stated that under the government's target of generating 4 lakh government and 6 lakh private sector jobs over five years, nearly 92,000 government jobs have already been provided, while recruitment for more than 1.53 lakh posts is currently underway.

In addition, over 2 lakh employment opportunities have been created in the private sector.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new Youth Policy will be introduced soon.

The Chief Minister was addressing the State-Level Employment Fair at Commerce College on Thursday, organised on the occasion of the completion of two years of the state government.

He said the employment fair reflects the government's vision of prioritising employment, skill development and entrepreneurship.

More than 100 employers from over 20 sectors of the private industry participated in the fair. He added that such employment fairs will continue to be organised regularly in every district to ensure sustained local employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that there has not been a single paper leak during the government's two-year tenure, unlike the previous regime, when youths suffered immensely due to repeated paper leaks.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's message of 1893 -“Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved” - he said that the 21st century belongs to India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly progressing towards becoming a global leader.

Sharma said the government has worked with a clear roadmap over the past two years, prioritising water, electricity, industry and employment.

During the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, out of which ground-breaking has already been done for projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore. These investments are creating significant new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister informed that around 410 employment assistance camps have been organised, through which more than 1.11 lakh unemployed candidates have been selected for jobs.

To promote self-reliance and provide financial support to youth, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana is being implemented.

Under this scheme, over 4 lakh youths have benefited, and Rs 1,156 crore has already been distributed as unemployment allowance.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the youth of Rajasthan are hardworking and disciplined, making them highly sought after by private sector companies.

He described the employment fair as a gateway to self-reliance and highlighted that private sector jobs are being provided through employment camps across the state.

He reiterated that MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit, with projects worth over Rs 8 lakh crore already underway.

During the event, the Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to selected youths recruited by private companies and visited various company stalls to gather information.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Chairman of the Vishwakarma Skill Development Board Ramgopal Suthar, along with a large number of youths and private employers, were present on the occasion.