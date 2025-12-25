AWS Christmas Outage: Netizens Fume As ARC Raiders, Other Games Stop Mid-Play - 'Can't Rely On Servers That...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Thousands of users worldwide reported that their favourite gaming platforms, including ARC Raiders, Steam, Fortnite and the Epic Games Store, stopped mid-play due to an alleged outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Christmas Day.

Users worldwide, particularly in the United States, have reported difficulties accessing multiple online services. According to Downdetector, more than 4,000 users reported issues around 9:30 PM EST on Wednesday.

However, AWS has rejected claims that its servers experienced any outage.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens, who were just easing into the holiday season this morning, fumed at the outage and said that they shouldn't have to rely on“servers that get attacked every 2 weeks”.

“Really sick of aws going down and taking everything down with it y'all can not all rely on these same servers that get attacked like every 2 weeks. Please,” a user said.

“Ah. AWS down again! Gotta dem it! What's Jeff Bezos doing with our subscriptions,” asked an angry user.

A gamer asked,“Not playing fortnite, aws servers are down, you all going to compensate players that cant open presents?”

A gamer, responding to a post about the outage of Epic Online Services, said,“Ridiculous that we're dead in the water because Epic is down. We launch via Steam & play on AWS-Epic shouldn't be a bottleneck just because the game uses UE. When one 3rd-party 'bridge' service can lock out the entire player base, the system is flawed. We need a permanent fix.”