TRT World Forum 2025 focuses on rebuilding Syria
(MENAFN) The focus of discussions at TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday was the rebuilding of Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
Organized under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” the forum convened international leaders and experts for a session titled “Syria’s New Dawn: Charting a Course for Reconstruction and Stability.”
Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa remarked that the fall of the Assad regime was unforeseen and described his role as information minister of the “new Syria” as a landmark development. He highlighted the risks posed by years of reliance on social media, which left Syrians vulnerable to misinformation, and stated that the new administration seeks to rebuild official media institutions to ensure a consistent national narrative during the transition.
Al-Mustafa further noted that the government has invited foreign media outlets to resume operations in Syria, with hundreds of applications already submitted. He cautioned that the absence of credible media coverage could have severe consequences for the nation’s recovery.
Houda Atassi, co-founder and president of the International Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHR), said that civil society organizations were previously unable to operate effectively in areas controlled by the Assad regime, though they had been active in other regions. She emphasized that these organizations now have wider opportunities to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and social recovery.
Atassi stressed the need for better coordination between local and international civil society groups and the importance of strengthening the institutional capacity of Syrian organizations to support rebuilding efforts.
Karla Quintana, chair of the UN-established Independent Institution for Missing Persons in Syria, pointed out that the true number of missing individuals remains uncertain. “Almost every Syrian has either lost a relative or knows someone who has disappeared,” she noted, calling on the international community to intensify efforts to locate missing persons and provide relief to affected families.
